Killeen: Vigil held for local man killed in officer involved shooting

Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved...
Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved shooting, gathered for a balloon release and vigil Saturday evening.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved shooting, gathered for a balloon release and vigil Saturday evening.

Close friends like Bryan King say he wants warren to be remembered as a man of faith and food.

“His dad used to get up, cut the grass, put some food on the BBQ grill,” he said.

“He wanted everybody to get a taste of his cooking. I met a man of honor, a man of integrity. I met a man who allowed the children to see his actions through the way he talked. It’s a tragedy, what happened to him.”

Warren was shot and killed by Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras during a mental health call January 10th.

Earlier this week, Killeen police released the bodycam footage from Officer Contreras--the officer saying he had no choice but to defend himself after Warren charged at him following multiple warnings and being tased. Since then, many have said they disagree, and want to remember Warren by who he was and not how he died.

“I want him to be remembered as a husband, a father, a provider and a member of this community,” said Sadale Johnson.

“We just hope at the end of all this, the right thing comes out of it.”

As Killeen police and the Texas rangers continue to investigate, King says the community will always support Warren’s family...

“We’re only as strong as our weakest link,” he said.

“So if we stand together, there’s nothing that can come up against us... I’ll never lose my faith because of Patrick Warren Senior.”

