Advertisement

Lady Bears roll past Oklahoma

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It happened in a flash.

At the end of the first quarter, Baylor was leading Oklahoma by just two points. By halftime, the Lady Bears lead was 22 points.

Nalyssa Smith, Moon Ursin, and Trinity Oliver led the way for Baylor. Smith had a team-high 21 points, while Ursin and Oliver ended with 14 apiece.

The Lady Bears won the game 84 to 61. They host TCU at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million
Ethan Bradford, 18, was arrested after search warrants were executed at the family’s home.
Teenage son of Texas mayor arrested after search warrants executed at family’s home

Latest News

Pool Photo - Baylor Beats Oklahoma State 81-66
Baylor overcomes largest deficit of the season to beat OSU
La Vega vs China Spring 1-22-2021
La Vega wins physical match up with China Spring
Lauren Cox gives advice to her former team
Former Baylor Lady Bear preparing for her second WNBA season
Lauren Cox gives advice to her former team
Former Baylor Lady Bear prepares for her second WNBA season