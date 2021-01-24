Lady Bears roll past Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It happened in a flash.

At the end of the first quarter, Baylor was leading Oklahoma by just two points. By halftime, the Lady Bears lead was 22 points.

Nalyssa Smith, Moon Ursin, and Trinity Oliver led the way for Baylor. Smith had a team-high 21 points, while Ursin and Oliver ended with 14 apiece.

The Lady Bears won the game 84 to 61. They host TCU at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday.

