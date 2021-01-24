Advertisement

Mexican leader says Biden offers $4B for Central America

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Mexico’s president says that President Joe Biden has told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Hardships in those nations have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States.

Biden made his initial calls to foreign leaders on Friday, with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador first on the list.

The Canadian prime minister this week publicly expressed disappointment over Biden’s decision to issue an executive order halting construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

