MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald...
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Lindell, is weighing a run for governor in Minnesota. If he follows through on a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mike Lindell, the businessman better known to the world as the MyPillow Guy, is weighing a run for governor in Minnesota.

If he follows through on a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era.

Lindell would bring a high profile to a race thanks to name recognition built on his ever-present TV ads.

But he would also bring baggage, with his unflagging support for Trump that included parroting Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

Some Republican operatives in the state say Lindell’s activism has made it impossible for him to win a statewide election.

