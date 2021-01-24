Rain and Fog This Evening with Storms Overnight

It stays foggy and rainy going through this evening, so take it slow on the roads if going out anywhere. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60′s going through this evening. Rain chances build up more after 10pm, when our cold front starts approaching the area. Storms will start firing up during that time, and some of them could be on the strong side during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. However, our severe potential is low, and the most we would see is a few strong wind gusts.

The storms move east of I-45 by 10am Monday, with beautiful weather taking over afterwards. Sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s will be seen during the afternoon. Even warmer highs in the mid 70′s will be had on Tuesday before a weak cold front moves through early Wednesday morning. This will bring highs back down into the 50′s on Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the 60′s heading into next weekend. A few showers will be possible next Saturday too.

