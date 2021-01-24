Advertisement

SALADO: Police warn resident to lock their doors to home and vehicle

Several Salado residents had items taken from vehicles Friday night.
Several Salado residents had items taken from vehicles Friday night.(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado Police are warning residents to lock their home and vehicle doors after several residents had items taken from vehicles Friday night.

Police said several neighbors and one victim who stated that someone was knocking on their windows of their homes.

Additionally, several of the residents who stated that they heard someone knocking went to investigate, however no one was found, another victim found their vehicle door open and items missing.

Salado Police ask residents to please call the police department at 254-947-5681 for assistance or 911 if it’s an emergency.

