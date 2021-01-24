Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott to Biden Administration: stop sending taxpayer dollars to communist China

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott called on the Biden Administration with a request to address...
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott called on the Biden Administration with a request to address the amount of funding that the U.S. “provides annually to China and Chinese-affiliated enterprises.”(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott called on the Biden Administration to address the amount of funding that the U.S. “provides annually to China and Chinese-affiliated enterprises.”

In the release, Sen. Scott asked that information regarding “the millions in taxpayer money” being sent to “China and Chinese-affiliated enterprises” be detailed.

Back in 2019, Sen. Scott requested detailed information the amount of funding that the U.S. provides annually to China and Chinese-affiliated enterprises.

Following this request, this information was just made publicly available by the Trump Administration.

You can read Sen. Scott’s full statement below.

While great progress was made under the Trump Administration to hold Communist China accountable and stop sending American taxpayer dollars to an adversarial nation, more must be done. The Chinese Communist Party steals our technology, abuses human rights, builds up their military to compete with us, and is committing a genocide against the Uyghurs. But in 2020, the U.S. government spent $30 million to provide foreign aid to Communist China. This has to stop. We should not send another dime to prop up a developed country that is in turn threatening the safety and security of our nation. We should instead spend this money to take care of our nation that was ravaged by COVID-19, thanks to the recklessness of Communist China.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video included as part of an arrest warrant affidavit that shows Chris...
Local businessman charged in US Capitol riot ordered held until hearing next week
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium

Latest News

Coryell County opened its first coronavirus vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses...
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Coryell County
Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved...
Killeen: Vigil held for local man killed in officer involved shooting
The FCSO Sheriff said, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of their own