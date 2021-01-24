Advertisement

Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person

The FCSO Sheriff said, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches the description of a missing person that was reported missing from that same area in August of 2017.”(WAVE3 News)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call Friday afternoon from a person who reported that they “inadvertently discovered human skeletal remains” while gathering their horses in a wooded area on their property.

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and “collected evidence,” then returned Saturday and “found additional items of evidentiary value and additional skeletal remains.”

Sheriff J. Shipley said, “the identity of the decedent is awaiting scientific verification, however, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches the description of a missing person that was reported missing from that same area in August of 2017.”

Skeletal remains and related evidence was turned over to the forensic examiners for further investigation and information, says FCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional information was given

