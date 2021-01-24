Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

