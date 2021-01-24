Advertisement

States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit

FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on...
FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on Feb. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah is one of several more states weighing proposals this year that would allow people to carry concealed guns without having to get a permit, a trend supporters say bolsters Second Amendment rights but is alarming to gun-control advocates. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Republican lawmakers in several more states want to loosen gun restrictions by allowing people to carry concealed firearms without having to get a permit, continuing a trend that gun control advocates call dangerous.

Fifteen states already allow concealed carry without a permit, and lawmakers in nine others have proposed allowing or expanding the practice.

Most states require people to do things like get weapons training and undergo a background check to get a permit to carry a gun hidden by a jacket or inside a purse.

Groups like the National Rifle Association and state lawmakers who support gun rights argue those requirements are ineffective and undermine Second Amendment protections.

