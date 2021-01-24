Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.

9-year-old Jaycee Gutierrez from Lubbock, Texas wanted to do just that by selling cookies behind a plexiglass shield during the pandemic.

She set up her booth on Saturday, at Market Street at Indiana Avenue and 50th Street.

“It keeps us safe from getting COVID-19.”

She and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test, cutting it and decorating it with remote-controlled lights.

A mask wasn’t enough for this young entrepreneur.

“It’s really fun and we get to do a lot of fun stuff,” she said about bonding with her dad.

Her customers appreciate the extra safeguard as Jaycee hopes to sell more than 1,500 boxes.

She will be selling them at a United Supermarket at 82nd Street and Boston Avenue from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday,

