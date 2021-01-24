Advertisement

Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season

Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and...
Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.(kcbd)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.

9-year-old Jaycee Gutierrez from Lubbock, Texas wanted to do just that by selling cookies behind a plexiglass shield during the pandemic.

She set up her booth on Saturday, at Market Street at Indiana Avenue and 50th Street.

“It keeps us safe from getting COVID-19.”

She and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test, cutting it and decorating it with remote-controlled lights.

A mask wasn’t enough for this young entrepreneur.

“It’s really fun and we get to do a lot of fun stuff,” she said about bonding with her dad.

Her customers appreciate the extra safeguard as Jaycee hopes to sell more than 1,500 boxes.

She will be selling them at a United Supermarket at 82nd Street and Boston Avenue from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday,

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of one of their own
The FCSO Sheriff said, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III.
Fort Hood commander reinstates command sergeant major
The post-holiday COVID-19 surge appeared to be subsiding Friday in Central Texas, but the death...
COVID-19 surge subsides in Central Texas, death toll rises, vaccines remain elusive

Latest News

Black Community Day of Action in Killeen
Killeen: Black community leaders host ‘day of action’
Coryell County opened its first coronavirus vaccine hub after receiving almost a-thousand doses...
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Coryell County
Friends and supporters of Patrick Warren Sr., the man who was killed in an officer involved...
Killeen: Vigil held for local man killed in officer involved shooting
3rd Cavalry Regiment
A Fort Hood Unit is stepping up to the challenge to put people first.