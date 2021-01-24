Advertisement

The Latest: Mexico, Russia leaders to discuss vaccine supply

A pediatric nurse receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, on the first day of...
A pediatric nurse receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, on the first day of vaccinations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)(Christian Chavez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday about obtaining doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, his foreign affairs secretary said Sunday.

Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter the two leaders would speak Monday morning about the bilateral relationship and supplying doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine has not been approved for use in Mexico, but the government is desperate to fill supply gaps left by shortages of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Mexico has given more than 618,000 vaccine doses.

A week ago, López Obrador said that his government had agreed with a U.N. proposal to delay shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to countries like Mexico that had existing purchase agreements, in order to get more doses to poorer countries quicker.

Mexico has registered nearly 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million infections. Hospitals in the capital have been near capacity for weeks as a surge of cases followed the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Mexico’s assistant health secretary Hugo López-Gatell, visited Argentina in part to learn about its review of the Sputnik V vaccine. Argentina started using the vaccine in late December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of one of their own
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Police need help to identifying suspects who shot clerk in robbery
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
Local public health district officials are trying to balance demand for first and second doses...
Local health districts try to balance demand for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses
The post-holiday COVID-19 surge appeared to be subsiding Friday in Central Texas, but the death...
COVID-19 surge subsides in Central Texas, death toll rises, vaccines remain elusive
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly