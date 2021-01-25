Advertisement

15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested

(WHSV)
By KPLC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on La. 14 in Lake Charles, La in reference to a stabbing at approximately 7:30 p.m last night.

According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, the initial investigation revealed there was a fight between several young girls inside the store, at which time a 15-year-old was stabbed. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

After further investigation, detectives arrested four females, ages 14, 13 (2 girls), and 12. They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Vincent.

Vincent says one is charged with second-degree murder, and three are charged with principal to second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

