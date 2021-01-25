Advertisement

19 burned bodies found near Texas-Mexico border city

Mexican authorities say they’ve found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio...
Mexican authorities say they’ve found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas. (File)(CBS News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say they’ve found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas.

It’s an area that has seen violent territorial disputes between organized crime groups in recent years.

The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle.

Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15.

All had been shot, but shells were not found in the place, leading investigators to believe they were killed somewhere else.

