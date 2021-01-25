Baylor guard picks up trio of weekly awards

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was honored with a trio of weekly awards on Monday after leading the Bears to wins against No. 9 Kansas and at Oklahoma State.

Butler was named NCAA National Player of the Week, Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

He averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists, while shooting 66.7 percent (18-27) from the field, including 81 percent (13-16) from the 3-point line.

Butler posted 30 points and eight assists and made 7-of-9 from 3-point range in Monday’s win against Kansas, joining Texas’ Kevin Durant as the only players in Big 12 history to have multiple 30-point games against the Jayhawks.

He recorded 22 points and six assists and made 5-of-6 from 3-point range Saturday at OSU to help the Bears erase their largest deficit of the season (nine points) and pull away for a 15-point win.

