Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his conformation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)(Jim Lo Scalzo | AP)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The new secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, is giving his senior leaders two weeks to send in reports on sexual assault prevention programs in the military.

Austin is also seeking an assessment of what has worked and what hasn’t. His memo went out Saturday, fulfilling a commitment he made to senators last week during his confirmation hearings.

Austin had vowed to immediately address the problems of sexual assault and harassment in the ranks, which defense and military leaders have grappled with for years.

Reports of sexual assaults have steadily gone up since 2006.

