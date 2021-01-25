Early Morning Storms, But LOTS Of Afternoon Sunshine!

After a gloomy, drizzly, and foggy weekend across Central Texas, we have some BIG changes coming to Central Texas’ weather and SUNSHINE will finally be back in our skies after nearly a week of being absent. In order to get to that sunshine, we’ll need to get through an early morning cold front that’ll bring us some rain and even a few thunderstorms. Today’s front is entering into the area already and will rake west to east through Central Texas fairly quickly. A broken line of storms will accompany this front and storms will likely bring some rumbles of thunder, brief heavy rain, and potentially some small hail. Gusty winds are possible with these storms too but the overall potential for severe weather remains low. Storms should approach I-35 between 6 AM and 7 AM and cross over I-35 shortly before sunrise. Cities and towns west of I-35 will be done with the rain by then and sunshine will be returning. We’ll still have rain and storms east of I-35, but those storms will exit before 10 AM. Expect the return of sunshine for the remainder of the day too! Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s and low 70s in advance of the rain into the 50s as the front passes through. The combination of westerly winds and sunny skies allow temperatures to quickly rebound back into the upper 60s and low 70s late today.

Today’s cold front won’t actually be the only cold front in the forecast for Central Texas. We’re tracking THREE more cold fronts to move through the area over the next 7 to 10 days. All of these cold fronts will bring us at least a small change in temperatures, but only two of them are expected to bring us rain. The next cold front arrives early Wednesday morning. Before that front arrives, temperatures will start out in the low 40s Tuesday before warming up into the mid-to-upper 60s during the afternoon. Wednesday’s morning cold front won’t bring us rain, but it will bring a BIG chill! Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 40s and should only warm into the low-to-mid 50s during the day.

The second cold front arrives on Saturday and we’re expecting temperatures to warm back up again leading into that front. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and that’ll help to keep temperatures chilly. Morning lows will be near and slightly below freezing while afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 50s. Sunshine returning Friday will warm us back into the mid 60s with upper 60s returning Saturday. Saturday’s front likely arrives during the day and will bring us a 30% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are unlikely with Saturday’s front and much of the rain with the storm system should remain well north of our area. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s Sunday and Monday and should warm back into the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before the third cold front arrives. The mid-to-late week cold front should bring us at least a small temperature change but could bring us a fair amount of showers and thunderstorms. Rain is expected on Wednesday of next week but could also push back to Thursday as well.

