Hewitt: Police looking for serial business burglar

Hewitt PD is looking for a suspect who burglarized at least three businesses in the 900 block...
Hewitt PD is looking for a suspect who burglarized at least three businesses in the 900 block of Enterprise Blvd. the morning on Jan. 20.(Hewitt PD photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a string of businesses in Hewitt.

According to officials at the Hewitt Police Dept., at least three businesses in the 900 block of Enterprise Blvd. were broken into around 3 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Police say the suspect was caught-on-camera crawling under the fence of Pro Gear and Axle where he rummaged through several vehicles, stealing a gun from one of them.

Next, police say the suspect hit the business next door, Texas American Marble and Granite, where he cut the fence and attempted to pry open a door to the interior of the business, but was unsuccessful.

Finally, police say the man cut the fence at Utility Truck Equipment and Maintenance Company, made entry into the back of the business, and stole a battery from a truck.

“He may be possibly connected to other business burglaries that happened before the holidays in that same area,” said Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin.

Anyone with information on the suspect, who is described as a tall, white male, is asked to contact Hewitt PD at (254) 666-6272.

