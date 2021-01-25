Advertisement

Killeen: KISD officer, K9 partner kick off school Safety Week

Killeen ISD police Officer Quirino Villegas and his K9 partner Sauron, kicked off the...
Killeen ISD police Officer Quirino Villegas and his K9 partner Sauron, kicked off the district’s weeklong Safety Week Monday at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD police Officer Quirino Villegas and his K9 partner Sauron, kicked off the district’s weeklong Safety Week Monday at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, which is focused on heightened awareness of health and safety in the broader community with an added focus on cybersecurity, mental health, and virus mitigation.

It also allows the Killeen ISD police to introduce its full-time K9 team.

Villegas says he wants students to understand that he and his colleagues are only around to help and that anyone can ask them for assistance.

“It’s important that they see us, and I want them to know that we are here for them. We’re not here for any other reason but their safety,’ Villegas said.

Students at the school will also get a visit from the Killeen Fire Department and the counselor and librarian will address issues related to gangs, stranger danger and internet safety geared according to age.

Other schools are conducting safety poster contests, reviewing bus and playground safety, and discussing digital citizenship and other topics.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural Central Texas may be linked to missing person case
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting

Latest News

bn
Should pregnant women take the vaccine?
Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were...
Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead
Fort Hood main gate.
Fort Hood: Program helps soldiers learn new career, transition to life after military
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting