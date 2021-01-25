Killeen: KISD officer, K9 partner kick off school Safety Week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD police Officer Quirino Villegas and his K9 partner Sauron, kicked off the district’s weeklong Safety Week Monday at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, which is focused on heightened awareness of health and safety in the broader community with an added focus on cybersecurity, mental health, and virus mitigation.

It also allows the Killeen ISD police to introduce its full-time K9 team.

Villegas says he wants students to understand that he and his colleagues are only around to help and that anyone can ask them for assistance.

“It’s important that they see us, and I want them to know that we are here for them. We’re not here for any other reason but their safety,’ Villegas said.

Students at the school will also get a visit from the Killeen Fire Department and the counselor and librarian will address issues related to gangs, stranger danger and internet safety geared according to age.

Other schools are conducting safety poster contests, reviewing bus and playground safety, and discussing digital citizenship and other topics.

