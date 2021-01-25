Nice Weather for the Week Ahead

It’s nice to see the sun again..finally! After such a dreary weekend we get a nice dose of sunshine for most of the week! A clear sky tonight and temperatures getting chilly, down around 40 degrees. With the clear sky, more sunshine is expected tomorrow and highs make it into the upper 60s/low 70s. We do have a cold front coming mid-week which will give us some cooler afternoon highs for Wednesday and Thursday, in the low to mid 50s.

The only chance of rain will be a few sprinkles on Tuesday night/overnight hours early on Wednesday morning. We also get a windy Wednesday with N winds 15-25mph and that could create some elevated fire danger concerns since drier air will be coming in. As the colder air drops our way, temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will likely be around freezing areawide.

As the front pushes south, our daytime temperatures are back into the low to mid 60s by Friday. Clouds move back in for the weekend as well as a chance for rain on Saturday. Right now it looks to be mainly just some showers and a storm or two, but it will be something we will keep you posted on throughout the week. Models keep trending away from rain chances so we will see how that plays out...

Our next best chance for rain will likely come for the middle of next week but that’s even further out and something we definitely will be fine-tuning in the coming days.

