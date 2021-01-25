Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural Central Texas may be linked to missing person case
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
KWTX - Rosemond Crown complete interview with Patrick Warren Jr. 01-23-2021
Release of bodycam video of deadly local police shooting ‘insensitive,’ family says
Agents said, smugglers continue to cram large groups into deplorable conditions
Texas Border Patrol agents discover 71 undocumented immigrants in a trailer home

Latest News

President Biden lifted the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list