Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery

KKILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police continue to search for four robbers who shot a local store clerk during an early-morning robbery Saturday in Killeen.

Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four after the holdup at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Valero Gas Station at 1104 West Rancier.

After the four entered the store, one, armed with a gun, went behind the counter and demanded money.

One of the four shot the clerk, whose injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The victim was taken to AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.

The four escaped in a gold four-door car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

All of the robbers were Black.

One of the four was wearing a multi-colored beanie hat, eyeglasses had a red hooded sweatshirt with “Texas State” on the front.

The second was wearing a red do-rag on his head and appeared to have long hair. He had a beard and was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and a purple shirt with yellow writing on the front.

The third was wearing a gray beanie and had a beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with a cross necklace.

The fourth was wearing a black jacket over a shirt with yellow writing on the front. He had long hair and was wearing a bandana style mask over his face.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

