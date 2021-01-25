Six arrested here in online child sex sting

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Six arrests were made in two-day undercover online child sex sting conducted by the Robinson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities said Monday.

All six of the suspects communicated online with detectives posing as minors and agreed to meet for sex in exchange for money, police said in a press release Monday.

When the suspects arrived, they were met by Robinson officers and DPS troopers.

All six of the suspects were from Texas and one traveled from as far as Houston, police said.

Names were not released.

