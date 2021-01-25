Advertisement

Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the tacit endorsement of a president popular in the state and Arkansas political connections that go back to her dad Mike Huckabee’s 10 1/2 years as governor. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A senior campaign official tells The Associated Press that former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders plans to run for Arkansas governor.

The official, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Sanders plans to announce planned to announce her candidacy on Monday.

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House.

She joins an expensive GOP primary that includes Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson barred by term limits from seeking re-election next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Donny Garner passed away from cancer, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Local fire department mourns the loss of one of their own
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Police need help to identifying suspects who shot clerk in robbery
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
COVID-19 claims one more life, 70 new cases in Central Texas
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Latest News

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his...
Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa