Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead

Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were charged in connection with the deadly shooting.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Three people were in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Jan. 16 that left a Temple man dead.

Elizabeth Renee Moore, 31, of Belton, was held Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Deon Le Felland, 18, of Temple, and Concepcion Quinones, 26 of Temple were both held in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Moore and Le Felland were booked into the Bell County Jail last Friday night.

Quinones was booked at around 4 a.m. last Thursday.

Officers found Roderick Keith Harris, 38, critically injured after responding to a report of gunfire at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 600 block of East Young Avenue.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he later died.

Officers were told the shot was fired from a vehicle.

