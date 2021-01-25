Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Three people were in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Jan. 16 that left a Temple man dead.

Elizabeth Renee Moore, 31, of Belton, was held Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Deon Le Felland, 18, of Temple, and Concepcion Quinones, 26 of Temple were both held in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Moore and Le Felland were booked into the Bell County Jail last Friday night.

Quinones was booked at around 4 a.m. last Thursday.

Officers found Roderick Keith Harris, 38, critically injured after responding to a report of gunfire at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 600 block of East Young Avenue.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he later died.

Officers were told the shot was fired from a vehicle.

