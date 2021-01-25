U.S. Border Patrol discover 71 undocumented immigrants in a trailer home

GARCENO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Facebook page posted an article Thursday announcing Agents discovered 71 undocumented immigrants in a trailer home near Garceno, Texas.

Garceno is located on the Texas – Mexico border approximately 50 miles north of McAllen, Texas.

The Agents referred to the in-humane conditions stating that, “smugglers continue to cram large groups into deplorable conditions where PPE and social distancing is impossible.”

The U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector is responsible for 277 miles of border along the Rio Grande and 316 miles along the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.