Waco: Pro-Life rally held outside Planned Parenthood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend, to accommodate for COVID, pro-life leaders across the state held revamped rallies for the annual ‘Texas Rally for Life’ in various cities including Waco.

Even during a pandemic, John Pisciotta and dozens won’t give up the fight against abortion and Planned Parenthood. “We want to persuade and have them think about it,” he said.

“16 million people have died as a result of Roe v Wade 48 years ago this weekend. What does that mean to us as a society?” Pisciotta and the group also advocated for a new facility across the street from the Planned Parenthood off highway six called Care Net, which provides living and medical resources for pregnant women. “We’re doing sidewalk counseling and talking to mothers,” he said.

“We’re trying to get them to go where there’s real support at Care Net right across the street.” In a response to the rallies that were streamed virtually all over the state, Planned Parenthood released a series of tweets defending women’s rights... saying “Thanks to Roe v Wade, we have the right to an abortion. We are working toward a future where abortion is more than that, and equally accessible, so that everyone can take full control of their bodies.”

The new Care Net pregnancy center off highway six is set to open sometime next month. Moving forward, Pisciotta says it’s important to talk about the issue of abortion without raising tensions. “It’s sensitive and controversial, no question,” he said.

“However, we want to tone down the rhetoric, to communicate and not get everybody riled up.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.