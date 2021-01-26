Advertisement

A bumpy day on Wall Street ends with stock indexes mixed

Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find...
Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find direction. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find direction.

Apple and other Big Tech stocks lurched higher, then lower, then back up again. Several of them report their latest quarterly results this week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, even though slightly more stocks fell than rose within the index. The Dow ended lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose.

Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S.

The stock of GameStop, a money-losing video game retailer, went on another wild ride.

