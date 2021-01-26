A bumpy day on Wall Street ends with stock indexes mixed

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended a choppy day with mixed results Monday as the market struggled to find direction.

Apple and other Big Tech stocks lurched higher, then lower, then back up again. Several of them report their latest quarterly results this week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, even though slightly more stocks fell than rose within the index. The Dow ended lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose.

Traders are keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus infections in various countries and a bumpy rollout of vaccinations in the U.S.

The stock of GameStop, a money-losing video game retailer, went on another wild ride.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)