Another cold front moving through Wednesday

Wonderful weather returned to Central Texas Monday afternoon and wonderful weather remains in the forecast today but there is a chill in the air! Morning temperatures are close to 30° colder than yesterday morning and we’re all starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite the morning chill, afternoon highs will still be above normal in the mid-to-upper 60s with lots of sunshine expected through the day. Don’t get used to the mild weather because a cold front will sink into area Wednesday. Morning temperatures ahead of the front should be cool but above normal in the low-to-mid 50s. With Wednesday’s front arriving during the day, temperatures should only warm up into the low-to-mid 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday’s front could also potentially drop temperatures a few degrees during the afternoon but we’ll likely all finish the day between 49° and 55°.

Wednesday’s front won’t bring us rain, but we’ll have a mid-winter chill hang around for a few days. Morning temperatures Thursday will start out close to freezing and afternoon highs should only reach the low-to-mid 50s again thanks to a few clouds overhead. South winds will quickly return Friday and highs should boost back into the mid 60s before reaching the low-to-mid 70s Saturday. Another cold front swings through Saturday and will bring us about a 30% chance of morning and midday rain. We’re not anticipating severe weather or realistically even any rumbles of thunder in our area which is certainly some good news. Saturday’s front should drop temperatures back into the 60s during the day with 30s and 40s in the morning for the start of next week. Another chance of rain arrives with another front next Wednesday or Thursday. As of now, it looks like the front will move in Thursday with a 40% chance of rain and some chilly temperatures behind it!

