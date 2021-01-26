Another Texas prison officer diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Maria Garcia, 60, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days after Christmas, has died, the agency announced Monday.

Garcia, who had more than three years with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Connally Unit in Kenedy.

She tested positive for the virus on Dec. 27 and was initially hospitalized in Kingsville, but last Wednesday she was transferred to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where she died last Friday afternoon.

“She was a hard working team player who always had a positive attitude. She was always first in line to volunteer for any duty and was well respected by all on the unit. She will be missed greatly,” TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

Thirty seven TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

