Advertisement

Another Texas prison officer diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Maria Garcia, 60, was diagnosed...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Maria Garcia, 60, was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days after Christmas.(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer IV Maria Garcia, 60, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days after Christmas, has died, the agency announced Monday.

Garcia, who had more than three years with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Connally Unit in Kenedy.

She tested positive for the virus on Dec. 27 and was initially hospitalized in Kingsville, but last Wednesday she was transferred to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where she died last Friday afternoon.

“She was a hard working team player who always had a positive attitude. She was always first in line to volunteer for any duty and was well respected by all on the unit. She will be missed greatly,” TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

Thirty seven TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural Central Texas may be linked to missing person case
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting

Latest News

Area funeral homes are busy after a surge in COVID-19 deaths.
Area funeral homes busy after a surge in COVID-19 deaths
A judge has dismissed a theft charge against a Texas county health department doctor. (File)
COVID-19 vaccine theft charge dismissed against Texas doctor
The increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas appeared to be slowing...
Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Texas, but death toll continues to rise as vaccine trickles in
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop as new variant found in Minnesota