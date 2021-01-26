Area funeral homes busy after a surge in COVID-19 deaths

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area funeral homes are busy after a surge in COVID-19 deaths.

Since Thanksgiving the virus has claimed more than 560 lives in Central Texas and about 170 in McLennan County, alone.

“Starting in November our rates have steadily increased,” said Kris Rhodes, funeral director and acting manager of Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium in Waco.

“We have had staggering numbers of deaths in January and all of the firms in Waco have been very, very busy,” Rhodes said.

“What we’ve seen here is about 17% to 20% are actually COVID deaths.”

Grace Gardens is trying to keep up.

“In a typical month, we serve about 18 to 22 families. This month…we have already met with 44 families,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says it typically takes about three days to arrange a funeral, but now that time has more than doubled to about a week.

The pandemic is impacting casket stores too.

“People were really afraid to do any kind of shopping, and so they would make a decision as quickly as they could and take care of the funeral services as quick as they could,” Carl Symm, the owner and manager of Waco’s Casket Store said.

The industry has moved online.

“A year ago today, I would have never dreamed of going through this process on the phone or online,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says one of the biggest changes is the grieving process.

She says people are already dealing with increased stress and pressure because of the pandemic and adding the unexpected loss of a loved one takes a real toll.

The funeral home offers people a full list of resources offered in the area for those who may be having a difficult time.

