Average US price of gas up 10 cents a gallon to $2.45

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two...
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.45.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.45.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said a rise in crude oil prices since November is behind the increase.

The price at the pump is 15 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.46 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.07 in Houston.

The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.70.

