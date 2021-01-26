Baylor vaulter sets NCAA record, aims to break through ‘magic barrier’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor pole vaulter is receiving national attention.

KC Lightfoot will soon tryout for a chance to compete in the Olympics. In the meantime, he’s racking up ‘Athlete of the Week’ accolades from the Big-12 Conference and USA track and field.

All he had to do to receive the honors? Set a new NCAA record!

KC says during the jump, “It’s almost like you are so in the zone, you kind of blank out. You’re so focused.”

The official mark of the jump is 5.94 meters. That’s a new NCAA indoor record for the Baylor vaulter, and a feat worthy of national attention.

“I got tagged in a tweet by Jeremy Wariner, Olympic Gold Medalist, and he was like, ‘hey, KC, you just made SportsCenter top 10’ and I was like, no way!”

The jump was all over social media, but KC’s dad wanted to make sure he saw it in person, driving over nine hours to the arena, where spectators weren’t even allowed inside.

“He was bound and determined. He drove there, he was going to stand outside and just look through the windows.”

Eventually, they allowed KC’s dad to come inside and share the moment with his son, after watching him build up to the record mark over the past seven years.

“We’d see these kids jumping like 14 feet, and it was like, how? It was so mind blowing to see these guys jump 14 feet.”

Now, KC is approaching 19 and a half feet, and he has his sight set on another landmark.

“The 6-meter bar. It’s like the magical barrier.”

If KC can clear those last 6 centimetres, he would become just the 13th person to ever jump the 6-meter bar at an indoor meet.

In the meantime, he’s happy to bring some excitement to the sport he loves.

“In the end, if we can get more attention to it, maybe we can get more participants in it. It’s a big thing for pole vault, since we are that smaller world.”

