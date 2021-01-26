Advertisement

Belton: Former teacher sworn in as new school board member

Erin Bass, three of whose four children attend Belton schools, was appointed to fill the...
Erin Bass, three of whose four children attend Belton schools, was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Belton School Board.(BISD photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erin Bass, a former public school teacher who was appointed to fill the vacant Area 2 seat on the Belton School Board, replacing Rosie Montgomery who resigned in December citing person al reasons, was sworn in Monday night.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Bass said after being sworn in.

“I’m super eager to learn from, serve and support Belton ISD families.”

Three of Bass’ four children attend Belton schools.

Her husband, Andy Bass, is vice president of operations at R.K. Bass Electric.

Bass will serve until the May 1 election.

The board Monday also approved a calendar for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 18 and ends on May 25, 2022, and the district’s Journey of a Graduate, a shared vision, the creation of which included input from a design team of about 100 students, staff, teachers, administrators, parents and residents.

The team identified six competencies most important for Belton ISD graduates to have including perseverance, adaptability, critical thinking, collaboration, communication and empathy.

“This Journey impacts everything we do in the school district - from facilities planning to curriculum planning to everything in between,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.

