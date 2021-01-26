Advertisement

Central Texas man charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency

Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was charged with sexual assault of a child an indecency with a child...
Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was charged with sexual assault of a child an indecency with a child by contact.(Harker Heights Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police and officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have made an arrest in a child sexual assault case.

Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was in custody Tuesday, charged with sexual assault of a child an indecency with a child by contact.

Rivera was arrested on Monday in the 2900 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.

His bond was set Tuesday at $75,000 on each charge.

Officers were taking him to the Bell County Jail Tuesday morning.

Further details weren’t released.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting
Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were...
Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
A baby was dropped off by an apparent carjacker on the side of the road in Houston.
Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking

Latest News

One worker died and two others were injured in a ceiling collapse Tuesday morning at a Central...
One worker dies, 2 others injured in ceiling collapse at local processing plant
Charlotte Devault - Golden Apple Award
Charlotte Devault - Golden Apple Award
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower
Bills propose penalties for defunding police departments
Texas defund the police bills