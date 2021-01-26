Central Texas man charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency
Jan. 26, 2021
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police and officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have made an arrest in a child sexual assault case.
Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was in custody Tuesday, charged with sexual assault of a child an indecency with a child by contact.
Rivera was arrested on Monday in the 2900 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
His bond was set Tuesday at $75,000 on each charge.
Officers were taking him to the Bell County Jail Tuesday morning.
Further details weren’t released.
