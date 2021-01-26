Dry and Windy Front Makes Wednesday & Thursday Chilly

We’ve got some weather changes coming our way and it all starts tonight as we see clouds increase a tad as a cold front moves through Central Texas. This front will not bring in rain (maybe a sprinkle or two as it passes), but will bring in cooler weather and breezy conditions. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s/low 40s and winds will shift out of the north and northwest. Wednesday is expected to be a windy day with winds about 15-25mph out of the north. We do see abundant sunshine through most of the day tomorrow but since we have the front and the strong north winds, it will be a chilly day with highs only in the mid 50s.

Same for Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. Luckily on Thursday the winds won’t be as strong! We may see a few more clouds throughout the day on Thursday too. As far as the cold temperatures, we do expect to see most locations with a light freeze on Thursday morning.

Friday brings a little bit of a warm up as we return to highs in the 60s and then we turn our focus to our next cold front for Saturday. This will bring only a slight chance of showers for portions of Central Texas to start the weekend. A cold front will push through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, bringing us a beautiful and sunny second half of the weekend.

