Grand jurors decline to indict 2 local teenagers in deadly shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A McLennan County grand jury has declined to indict Jose Herrera, 19, and Kyle Depolito, 18, who were charged with capital murder in October in connection with a shooting in September that left a Waco man dead.

The two were jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds after they were arrested.

Neither appeared on the McLennan County Jail’s online roster Tuesday.

Officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 25 at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery found Kaden Hitchcock, 21, dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Hitchcock had been shot once in the head.

Investigators said the house was targeted specifically.

Officers responded to an earlier shooting at the home on Aug. 25, 2020, police said.

During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house,” he said.

