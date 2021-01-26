Advertisement

Grand jurors decline to indict 2 local teenagers in deadly shooting

Grand jurors declined to indict Jose Herrera, 19, (right) and Kyle Depolito, 18, (left) in...
Grand jurors declined to indict Jose Herrera, 19, (right) and Kyle Depolito, 18, (left) in connection with the deadly shooting.(Jail photos)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A McLennan County grand jury has declined to indict Jose Herrera, 19, and Kyle Depolito, 18, who were charged with capital murder in October in connection with a shooting in September that left a Waco man dead.

The two were jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds after they were arrested.

Neither appeared on the McLennan County Jail’s online roster Tuesday.

Officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 25 at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery found Kaden Hitchcock, 21, dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Hitchcock had been shot once in the head.

Investigators said the house was targeted specifically.

Officers responded to an earlier shooting at the home on Aug. 25, 2020, police said.

During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were...
Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
A baby was dropped off by an apparent carjacker on the side of the road in Houston.
Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry...
1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant
Waco paramedics and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday morning.
One worker dies, 2 others injured in fall through roof at local processing plant
Erin Bass, three of whose four children attend Belton schools, was appointed to fill the...
Belton: Former teacher sworn in as new school board member