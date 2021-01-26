Advertisement

Local county creates waiting list for unused COVID-19 vaccine doses

A Central Texas County has created an online waiting list for residents willing to show up on...
A Central Texas County has created an online waiting list for residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple.

As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said.

“We will simply go down the list and try to find individuals who can be at the vaccine center within a certain amount of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

“The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines, as, once a vial is opened, we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm and this waitlist will help ensure that we continue to get that done.”

The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

“Those appointments will undoubtedly fill up quickly, as we continue to anticipate that supply will not meet demand,” Blackburn said, “and that is not just at the local level. That is at the state level and at the national level, so please continue to be both patient and vigilant.”

Frontline healthcare workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 or older and those with certain medical conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine under the first two phases of the state’s distribution plan.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were...
Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
A baby was dropped off by an apparent carjacker on the side of the road in Houston.
Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Raymond Reeves rides a horse at his Donley County ranch in the early 2000s.
Storybook farmer and rancher, 91, among COVID-19’s 34,000 victims in Texas
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo a video screen displays a message urging...
UK passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak still rages
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal