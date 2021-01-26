Local county creates waiting list for unused COVID-19 vaccine doses

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for eligible residents willing to show up on short notice to receive an unused dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should any be left over at the end of the day at either of the county’s vaccination clinics in Killeen and Temple.

As many as a dozen doses may remain at the end of a day of vaccinations, officials said.

“We will simply go down the list and try to find individuals who can be at the vaccine center within a certain amount of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

“The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines, as, once a vial is opened, we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm and this waitlist will help ensure that we continue to get that done.”

The new waiting list does not guarantee vaccination, so residents should continue to try to make appointments for vaccination at one of the two clinics, officials said.

“Those appointments will undoubtedly fill up quickly, as we continue to anticipate that supply will not meet demand,” Blackburn said, “and that is not just at the local level. That is at the state level and at the national level, so please continue to be both patient and vigilant.”

Frontline healthcare workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 or older and those with certain medical conditions are now eligible to receive the vaccine under the first two phases of the state’s distribution plan.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.