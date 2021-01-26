Local woman’s cookie business booms amid pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman’s cookie business is booming, despite of or maybe because of the pandemic, and to keep up with the demand she’s set to open a storefront in downtown Waco.

Milk Bottle Cookies, which serves up delicious large, homemade cookies of all kinds, got its start in the Robinson home of Makenzie Asisi in 2018 after she and her family moved to Central Texas from Utah.

The bakery later moved out of Makenzie’s kitchen to a commissary in Lorena and now is based in Speegleville, but thanks to recent success Makenzie will soon open up her first storefront at 218 South 11th St. in Waco.

“I am so excited to announce, finally, that we are expanding,” Makenzie said.

“We have been in business for about three years, and we’ve grown beautifully, organically, and amazingly with the support of the community of Waco and finally we get to announce that we are building a storefront.”

It’s a dream that started for the Utah native when she was a young girl baking cookies with her grandpa.

“My goal was to continuously impress him with wild ingredient combinations and big, huge large cookies,” Makenzie said.

“It came full circle when I became a mom of three daughters. Watching them want to bake with me made it all new again.”

The small business owner said the COVID-19 pandemic forced her, like other businesses, to pivot and get creative in order to make ends meet.

She turned to marketing on social media and word of mouth.

Makenzie says she believes having a business which was already delivery-only combined with providing customers a taste of home put her in a prime position to do well despite the challenges.

“Of course, we started out with a delivery option and so I think that helped grow our business even more because when people are stuck home, they want cookies,” she said.

The baker says she’s thankful for the way in which the community has embraced her from the get-go, and particularly through the last year.

“To be honest with you and I say this with the most grace, we have been incredibly blessed,” she said. “We have been able to go into homes that we would never have been able to. People have been hearing about us.”

The storefront will offer traditional cookies but also have an expanded menu including ice cream sandwiches, skillet cookies, and pints of ice cream.

Makenzie hopes to open in late April or early May, fulfilling a dream decades in the making.

“I have dreamed about owning my own bakery for as long as I can remember,” Makenzie said.

“And I cannot wait to bring it to life here in Waco.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.