One worker dies, 2 others injured in ceiling collapse at local processing plant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – One worker died and two others were injured in what authorities described as a ceiling collapse Tuesday at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant at 2500 East Lake Shore Dr. in Waco.

The two injured workers were taken to a local hospital.

Waco paramedics and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday morning.

Calls to Pilgrim’s Pride for further information weren’t immediately returned.

The company employs more than 100 people at its Waco facility.

