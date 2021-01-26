Advertisement

One worker dies, 2 others injured in ceiling collapse at local processing plant

One worker died and two others were injured in a ceiling collapse Tuesday morning at a Central...
One worker died and two others were injured in a ceiling collapse Tuesday morning at a Central Texas meat processing plant. (File)(WKYT)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – One worker died and two others were injured in what authorities described as a ceiling collapse Tuesday at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant at 2500 East Lake Shore Dr. in Waco.

The two injured workers were taken to a local hospital.

Waco paramedics and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday morning.

Calls to Pilgrim’s Pride for further information weren’t immediately returned.

The company employs more than 100 people at its Waco facility.

