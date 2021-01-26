Police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenage girl

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a missing Nolanville teenager.

Isabella Vega, 17, ran away from home at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

She was last seen leaving a CEFCO store in Nolanville in a green vehicle with three other occupants.

“She is believed to be between Harker Heights and Killeen, but her whereabouts are unknown at this time,” police said.

She’s 5-foot-2, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Nolanville police at

(254) 698-6334 or (254) 698-6335.

