Police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenage girl
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a missing Nolanville teenager.
Isabella Vega, 17, ran away from home at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
She was last seen leaving a CEFCO store in Nolanville in a green vehicle with three other occupants.
“She is believed to be between Harker Heights and Killeen, but her whereabouts are unknown at this time,” police said.
She’s 5-foot-2, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Nolanville police at
(254) 698-6334 or (254) 698-6335.
