Police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenage girl

Isabella Vega, 17, has been missing since early Sunday morning.
Isabella Vega, 17, has been missing since early Sunday morning.(Nolanville Police Dept. photo)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a missing Nolanville teenager.

Isabella Vega, 17, ran away from home at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

She was last seen leaving a CEFCO store in Nolanville in a green vehicle with three other occupants.

“She is believed to be between Harker Heights and Killeen, but her whereabouts are unknown at this time,” police said.

She’s 5-foot-2, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Nolanville police at

(254) 698-6334 or (254) 698-6335.

