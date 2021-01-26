Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.