Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

