Shooting sends 2 to Texas hospital, 1 in critical condition

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured two people in Wills Point.

Around 8:35 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Willow Drive in the Willow Lake Estates, north of the city of Wills Point.

The sheriff’s office, a Texas DPS trooper, and a game warden responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report, another victim was located in the city of Wills Point.

Both unidentified victims were transported to a hospital in Tyler, where one of them is listed in critical condition.

The report also stated that emergency response teams from the Wills Point Police Department and the Wills Point Fire Dept., Christus EMS, and Flight for Life were on scene.

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office also secured a vehicle in their county that was reportedly involved in the incident.

Two suspects were in custody by 1 a.m. Tuesday.

