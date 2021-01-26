Texas lawmakers file bills to prevent cities from slashing their police budgets

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers have already filed two bills aiming to bar cities and counties from defunding their police departments.

House Bill 638 by state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would prevent a city from adopting its budget if it was planning on spending less on public safety than in the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, House Bill 741 by state Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio, would require cities and counties to hold an election if they wanted to decrease their spending on public safety by more than 5% from the previous fiscal year.

The bills come as cities around the country have begun defunding police departments, or, in other words, redirecting those funds to other community services like mental health and housing services.

Late last year, Austin cut its police budget by about $31 million.

At a roundtable last week, Gov. Greg Abbott called that decision “reckless.”

“It endangers the lives of people in communities across the state,” Abbott said.

“We cannot and we will not allow cities like Austin to defund the police,” he said.

The governor has proposed cutting tax revenues to Austin and other cities that cut funding to their police departments.

He has also proposed putting Austin’s police under state control.

So far, there have been no bills filed this legislative session that would actually punish cities that defund their police departments as Abbott has proposed.

However, Scott Henson, the policy director at Just Liberty, a nonprofit organization in Austin that advocates for criminal justice reform, said those bills — spearheaded by the Governor — are coming.

“So much political capital has been invested in these political messages,” Henson told KWTX.

Henson said that police officers are not mental health officers, and resources should be diverted to other social services in the community.

As far the bills that have already been filed, Henson said they “don’t make any practical sense in terms of how government operates.”

He said that governments routinely make changes to their public safety budgets from year to year — sometimes expanding it and, other times, shrinking it.

In this year in which some local governments find themselves low on cash because of pandemic-related expenses, he said it is “impractical” to pass HB 638 or HB 741.

“There’s all sorts of things that can make municipal governments’ revenue go down and to say that there’s this one area of the budget, which in fact is the largest area of the budget for almost every city, can’t be touched is fiscally irresponsible,” Henson said.

“The idea that any Republican would file a bill saying you can’t cut government spending is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen in politics in my entire life,” he said.

