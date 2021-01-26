Advertisement

Texas lawmakers file bills to prevent cities from slashing their police budgets

Austin has diverted funding from its police department to other community services. Gov. Greg...
Austin has diverted funding from its police department to other community services. Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to punish the city and any other cities that follow suit this legislative session.(Texas Tribune)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers have already filed two bills aiming to bar cities and counties from defunding their police departments.

House Bill 638 by state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would prevent a city from adopting its budget if it was planning on spending less on public safety than in the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, House Bill 741 by state Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio, would require cities and counties to hold an election if they wanted to decrease their spending on public safety by more than 5% from the previous fiscal year.

The bills come as cities around the country have begun defunding police departments, or, in other words, redirecting those funds to other community services like mental health and housing services.

Late last year, Austin cut its police budget by about $31 million.

At a roundtable last week, Gov. Greg Abbott called that decision “reckless.”

“It endangers the lives of people in communities across the state,” Abbott said.

“We cannot and we will not allow cities like Austin to defund the police,” he said.

The governor has proposed cutting tax revenues to Austin and other cities that cut funding to their police departments.

He has also proposed putting Austin’s police under state control.

So far, there have been no bills filed this legislative session that would actually punish cities that defund their police departments as Abbott has proposed.

However, Scott Henson, the policy director at Just Liberty, a nonprofit organization in Austin that advocates for criminal justice reform, said those bills — spearheaded by the Governor — are coming.

“So much political capital has been invested in these political messages,” Henson told KWTX.

Henson said that police officers are not mental health officers, and resources should be diverted to other social services in the community.

As far the bills that have already been filed, Henson said they “don’t make any practical sense in terms of how government operates.”

He said that governments routinely make changes to their public safety budgets from year to year — sometimes expanding it and, other times, shrinking it.

In this year in which some local governments find themselves low on cash because of pandemic-related expenses, he said it is “impractical” to pass HB 638 or HB 741.

“There’s all sorts of things that can make municipal governments’ revenue go down and to say that there’s this one area of the budget, which in fact is the largest area of the budget for almost every city, can’t be touched is fiscally irresponsible,” Henson said.

“The idea that any Republican would file a bill saying you can’t cut government spending is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen in politics in my entire life,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural Central Texas may be linked to missing person case
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting

Latest News

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, suggests 1.5M shots per day
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden names Democrats to lead nuclear, pipeline agencies