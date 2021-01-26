Advertisement

University says scholarships could help more students attend school in time of nursing shortage

Tarleton State University received a $1.5 million gift for nursing scholarships.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the shortage of nurses, but Tarleton State University hopes a $1.5 million gift for nursing scholarships will help students overcome the financial barrier of attending school.

The scholarship was a legacy gift from the estate of Col. Charles Leigon, a Tarleton State University graduate.

Leigon established the scholarship with a $500,000 gift in the 1970s.

Dr. James Hurley, president and CEO of Tarleton State University, said while its a bit cliche, this gift is really a game-changer for them.

Hurley said the gift makes a nursing degree more affordable and accessible for students. He added he receives frequent calls from hospitals and health centers in the state asking about when more students will be graduating, and Hurley said they need to get more students through the program.

“We’ve got to step up and make sure we’re meeting those comprehensive needs, and certainly right now, the most comprehensive need is allied health and nursing on the front line,” Hurley said. “This pandemic isn’t going away.”

Nursing student Kristen Peacock said she heard about the need for nurses even before the pandemic.

Peacock said the scholarship is an incredible opportunity, considering all the expenses that come with school.

“Whether its your scrubs, it’s your stethoscope, it’s travel to and from clinical, it’s tuition, it’s books, and you kind of feel like it never stops,” Peacock said.

Peacock said she’s eager to graduate and get into the field, and she hopes that the scholarship makes other students feel like nursing school is something within their reach.

