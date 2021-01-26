Advertisement

Winter storms bring relief to parched Arizona, New Mexico

A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff, Ariz., than the city...
A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff, Ariz., than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season. (File)(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff, Ariz., than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season.

The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.

Arizona and New Mexico have been parched lately in the worst categories of drought.

The storms brought some relief through much of Arizona and to a lesser degree in New Mexico.

Forecasters say the mountainous areas of Arizona could get around 3 feet of snow before the latest storm moves out Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and Saturday...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in rural Central Texas may be linked to missing person case
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested
Killeen Police are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an aggravated robbery of a...
Search continues for four robbers who shot local store clerk during robbery
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting

Latest News

Fastcast Image of sunset
Nice Weather for the Week Ahead
KWTX Fastcast Images
Sunshine is finally back!
fastcast cloudy/stormy
Rain and Fog This Evening with Storms Overnight
Rain and Fog Stay This Evening with Storms For The Overnight