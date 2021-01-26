Winter storms bring relief to parched Arizona, New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff, Ariz., than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season.

The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.

Arizona and New Mexico have been parched lately in the worst categories of drought.

The storms brought some relief through much of Arizona and to a lesser degree in New Mexico.

Forecasters say the mountainous areas of Arizona could get around 3 feet of snow before the latest storm moves out Tuesday.

