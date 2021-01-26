Advertisement

WISD names new head football coaches for Waco, University

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District (Staff photo)(Staff)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has hired two new head football coaches.

The district announced Linden Heldt as Waco High School’s new head football coach/athletic coordinator and Kent Laster as the new head football coach/athletic coordinator at University High School.

Linden Heldt comes to Waco from South Grand Prairie High School where he was the defensive coordinator.

“Coach Heldt has proven to be very successful playing against major 6A contenders like Duncanville and Mansfield,” Waco ISD Athletic Director Ed Love said. “The Lions have a tradition of strong defensive squads, and bringing in a defensive-minded head coach is a perfect fit to continue that legacy.”

Kent Laster was the head football coach at Central High School in Little Rock, AR.

“Coach Laster has demonstrated that he builds successful programs,” Love said. “He’s turned around teams into district champions, and University is an ideal place to continue that success as he inherits a Trojan unit on the rise. And his experience coaching and recruiting at the college level will be a tremendous asset to our athletes.”

