Coronavirus payments could impact your tax return this year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tax season is right around the corner, and when you sit down to knock them out, you might notice a few changes from last year.

Aaron MacPhie is a principal with Desroches Partners. He said several of the changes will be because of payments from the government during the coronavirus pandemic. You’ll especially see some changes if you received unemployment benefits.

The first change: the form itself will look different.

MacPhie said there is going to be a new line on the form where you’ll put down if you received either of the economic impact payments.

If you were supposed to receive a payment, but did not, MacPhie said you’ll get that as a tax credit.

The stimulus checks from the government will not be taxed.

However, if you received unemployment benefits, that’s just like income, and will be taxed if you didn’t have have taxes withdrawn from the payments earlier.

“They could have a nasty surprise on their hands, reporting that extra income, if they didn’t have any withholding on it then,” MacPhie said.

MacPhie added depending on how much you received in unemployment, you could be pushed into a different tax bracket or your refund could change.

“It could impact the earned income credit that they receive,” MacPhie said. “And also you know, if they were expecting a refund, if they get a refund every year, it really could reduce the amount that they received.”

If you received unemployment this year, MacPhie you’ll be getting some extra forms from the Texas Workforce Commission, so make sure you have all your paper work before getting started. People can start filing taxes Feb. 12, which is a bit later than normal.

