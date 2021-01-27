Advertisement

Help is available for area workers displaced by COVID-19 closures, lockdowns

Help is available for Central Texas workers displaced by closures, lockdowns and capacity...
Help is available for Central Texas workers displaced by closures, lockdowns and capacity reductions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19.(Katie Aupperle)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Jobless rates spiked in April 2020 in Central Texas in the wake of closures, lockdowns and capacity reductions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19, but by year’s end the unemployment rate in the Waco metro area had fallen to less than 6% and the rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area had fallen to less than 7%.

Some workers displaced by the cuts, however, may still be having trouble getting back on their feet.

Workforce Solutions, connects job seekers in Central Texas and around the state with their next opportunities through local offices.

Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas serves residents of Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas serves residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, San Saba and Mills counties.

The market now seems to be on an upward swing, but Director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Charley Ayres says getting back in the game is a challenge in itself.

“Maybe you have been in a career for a while and all of the sudden because of the pandemic, you have been displaced and now you are starting over,” Ayres said.

“With a lot of us, it’s like dating. It’s been several years since we did it so we forgot,” Ayres said.

One of the biggest challenges is standing out from the crowd and that’s where Workforce Solutions can help by offering job fairs, workshops to build resumes, dozens of online courses and tool to connect residents to childcare, transportation and grant opportunities.

“It’s really not an issue of jobs not being available, it’s connecting people to the right job because sometimes the skills don’t match and so you’ve got to find the right fit,” Ayres said.

Even skill certification is offered locally.

Residents can sign up for Metrix Learning through the Texas Workforce Commission to make sure they have the skills they need.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas police department’s two-day undercover online child sex sting led to six...
Six arrested here in online child sex sting
Elizabeth Renee Moore (left), Deon Le Felland (center) and Concepcion Quinones, (right) were...
Three charged with murder in shooting that left local man dead
Waco paramedics and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday morning.
One worker dies, 2 others injured in fall through roof at local processing plant
Six people are dead after an early-morning head-on crash on a Texas interstate. (File)
Head-on crash on Texas interstate leaves six dead
15-year-old dies after being stabbed at grocery store, four juveniles arrested

Latest News

A proposed bill in front of the Texas Legislature would require high school students to take...
Media literacy training could eventually be required for Texas high school students
The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic...
Central Texas COVID-19 case count tops 59,000, state total nears 2 million
McLennan County deputies arrested Bruceville-Eddy police Officer Nathaniel George Lawrence.
Deputies arrest area police officer in child sexual assault case
Makenzie Asisi started Milk Bottle Cookies in 2018 in her home in Robinson and is now set to...
Local woman’s cookie business booms amid pandemic