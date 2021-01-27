Help is available for area workers displaced by COVID-19 closures, lockdowns

(KWTX) - Jobless rates spiked in April 2020 in Central Texas in the wake of closures, lockdowns and capacity reductions ordered to stem the spread of COVID-19, but by year’s end the unemployment rate in the Waco metro area had fallen to less than 6% and the rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area had fallen to less than 7%.

Some workers displaced by the cuts, however, may still be having trouble getting back on their feet.

Workforce Solutions, connects job seekers in Central Texas and around the state with their next opportunities through local offices.

Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas serves residents of Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas serves residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, San Saba and Mills counties.

The market now seems to be on an upward swing, but Director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Charley Ayres says getting back in the game is a challenge in itself.

“Maybe you have been in a career for a while and all of the sudden because of the pandemic, you have been displaced and now you are starting over,” Ayres said.

“With a lot of us, it’s like dating. It’s been several years since we did it so we forgot,” Ayres said.

One of the biggest challenges is standing out from the crowd and that’s where Workforce Solutions can help by offering job fairs, workshops to build resumes, dozens of online courses and tool to connect residents to childcare, transportation and grant opportunities.

“It’s really not an issue of jobs not being available, it’s connecting people to the right job because sometimes the skills don’t match and so you’ve got to find the right fit,” Ayres said.

Even skill certification is offered locally.

Residents can sign up for Metrix Learning through the Texas Workforce Commission to make sure they have the skills they need.

