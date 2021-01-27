Advertisement

Media literacy training could eventually be required for Texas high school students

A proposed bill in front of the Texas Legislature would require high school students to take one credit of digital citizenship before they could graduate.(WRDW)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As students continue to learn from home and spend more time in front of their computers and phones amid the pandemic, one state lawmaker is worried that misinformation will spread.

State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, filed House Bill 129, which would require Texas high school students to earn one credit in digital citizenship before they could graduate.

The bill includes cyberbullying prevention and response; digital ethics, etiquette, safety and security; and media literacy in its definition of digital citizenship.

“With the pandemic came a ton of conspiracy theories and mis- and disinformation,” said Ebonee Rice, vice president of the Educator Network at the News Literacy Project.

Rice said students have borne the brunt of this misinformation because they are spending more time online.

She said legislation like HB 129 is needed to help students become responsible consumers of news.

Rebecca Fay, a librarian at Liberty Hill Middle School in Killeen, said she has been teaching her students about digital literacy for the past few years.

“I teach them to just say something as simple as let’s go look it up, you know before you share that meme or before you share that news article,” Fay said.

Killeen ISD schools follow a digital literacy curriculum through the nonprofit Common Sense Media.

Fay said she thinks it is important for the state to continue media literacy and digital citizenship training through high school.

